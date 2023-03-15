Berkeley Wants High Court To Hear IPhone Radiation Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (March 15, 2023, 10:11 PM EDT) -- The city of Berkeley, California, has been on the losing end of its own fight regarding the line between state and federal law when it comes to regulating radiofrequency levels, and it wants the U.S. Supreme Court to step into another case to prevent the Ninth Circuit from leaning too hard toward preemption....

