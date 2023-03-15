Chancery Awards $1 More Per Share In Mindbody Merger Suit

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 15, 2023, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Stockholders of fitness software company Mindbody Inc. who challenged its $36.50-per-share acquisition in 2019 by Vista Equity Partners Management LLC should have gotten $1 more per share and are entitled to damages plus interest, Delaware's Court of Chancery ruled Wednesday....

