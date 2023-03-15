Eufy Security Camera Co. Accused Of 'Corporate Voyeurism'

By Lauren Berg (March 15, 2023, 9:33 PM EDT) -- The company behind the Eufy brand security camera and video doorbell markets the products as safe, private and secure, but consumers now accuse the manufacturer of "corporate voyeurism" by storing facial recognition data gathered from anyone who happens to walk by a Eufy camera....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS