Unity Software Investors Who Challenged $4.4B Deal Seek Fee

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 16, 2023, 2:22 PM EDT) -- A Unity Software Inc. stockholder who sued in Delaware's Chancery Court to delay a stockholder vote on a $1 billion note issuance says his attorneys should get a $850,000 fee award because the lawsuit prompted better disclosures about the company's $4.4 billion merger with ironSource Ltd....

