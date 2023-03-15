Wash. Court Unsure $600M Monsanto Verdicts Hold Up

By Chris Villani (March 15, 2023, 6:52 PM EDT) -- The Washington Court of Appeals seemed to doubt Wednesday whether a plaintiff suing Monsanto could get around punitive damages and timing restrictions in the state's product liability law by applying another state's rules, potentially imperiling more than $600 million in jury verdicts for teachers exposed to toxic chemicals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS