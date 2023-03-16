Nontribal Biz Offered Loans At Rates Over 700%, Suit Says

By Joyce Hanson (March 16, 2023, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A lending entity purportedly created and owned by the Big Valley Band of Pomo Indians of the Big Valley Rancheria has been sued on racketeering claims in Illinois federal court by two customers who say it illegally issues consumer loans at annual interest rates in excess of 700%....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS