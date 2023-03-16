Judge Pauses Wells Fargo Forbearance Suit Amid $94M Deal

By Eric Heisig (March 16, 2023, 7:43 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge is holding off on approving a $94 million deal resolving class claims that Wells Fargo Bank NA improperly sent the mortgages of struggling borrowers into forbearance during the COVID-19 pandemic, reasoning that litigation with the same allegations in California needs to be resolved first....

