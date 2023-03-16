Tribal Self-Government At Issue In Case Before High Court

By Joyce Hanson (March 16, 2023, 7:48 PM EDT) -- Groups representing defense lawyers, tribal casinos and others are stepping forward to support a Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs member who seeks U.S. Supreme Court review of a Ninth Circuit decision conferring federal jurisdiction to prosecute Indians for minor state law crimes in Indian Country....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS