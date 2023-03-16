Progressive Secures Trim Of Suit Over Payout Of Totaled Cars

By Emily Enfinger (March 16, 2023, 6:07 PM EDT) -- A Progressive customer's bid for declaratory relief was axed from a suit accusing the insurer of relying on faulty calculations that artificially undershoot the actual cash value of totaled cars, after a Nebraska federal judge found that the customer lacks standing over the claim....

