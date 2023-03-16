Prof Can't Get School's Counsel DQ'd In Political Bias Suit

By Jake Maher (March 16, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state university can keep its defense counsel in a political discrimination fight with a former professor even though the firm hired a retired magistrate judge who oversaw the case, as the school successfully argued that the former judge has had nothing to do with the defense....

