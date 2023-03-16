Amazon Sued Over Biometric Data Practices At NYC Stores

By Caleb Symons (March 16, 2023, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Amazon was hit Thursday with allegations it violated New York City's new biometric privacy law by failing to notify customers at its Amazon Go convenience stores of technology that collects data on their body size and shape as part of a streamlined checkout process....

