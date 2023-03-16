Microsoft, Activision Spurn FTC's Latest Discovery Push

By Rachel Riley (March 16, 2023, 9:31 PM EDT) -- Microsoft on Wednesday slammed the Federal Trade Commission's request for more documents in its challenge to the tech giant's proposed $68.7 billion merger with Activision Blizzard, saying the companies have already handed over 17 million pages to regulators, who agreed on the exact process used....

