FCC Judge Says No To Sending Tegna Deal To Commission

By Nadia Dreid (March 16, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The in-house judge at the Federal Communications Commission that is supposed to be answering a pair of questions referred to her by the agency about Standard General's $8.6 billion takeover of broadcaster Tegna won't be sending the case back to the full commission until she's done....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS