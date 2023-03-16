Prolific Illegal Streamer Of Pro Sports Games Gets 3 Years

By Pete Brush (March 16, 2023, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a Minnesota software engineer with a three-year prison term Thursday for his five-year course of charging for access to illegal streams of copyrighted, professional sporting events, conduct that purportedly cost Major League Baseball and others $3 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS