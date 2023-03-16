Prosecutor's Exit May Reflect Legal Stumbles In Baldwin Case

By Phillip Bantz (March 16, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A New Mexico lawmaker's decision to resign as special prosecutor in the "Rust" case against actor Alec Baldwin and a movie armorer could help the local district attorney's office move on from legal missteps and controversies that have dogged the prosecution, experts said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS