9th Circ. Backs Wage Suit Dismissal Pending Arbitration

By Irene Spezzamonte (March 16, 2023, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit ruled Thursday that lower courts have the discretion to dismiss suits while arbitration is ongoing, affirming an Arizona federal court order axing a lawsuit claiming that an on-demand delivery service misclassified workers as independent contractors....

