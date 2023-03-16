Judge Trims Cher's Music Royalty Suit Against Sonny's Widow

By Jasmin Jackson (March 16, 2023, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has agreed to slim down singer-songwriter Cher's suit against the widow of Sonny Bono over royalties to their music catalog, finding that his widow has only shown some of the royalty rights at issue can be terminated under federal copyright law....

