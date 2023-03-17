Ga. Developers Drop Mortgage Fraud Suit After Losing Appeal

By David Minsky (March 17, 2023, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A group of Georgia real estate developers have dropped a Georgia State-wide Business Court suit against a lender that was accused of failing to secure the best interest rates on several mortgage loans, after an appellate court ruled that the developers failed to show wrongdoing....

