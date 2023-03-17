Chinese Cloud Service Can't Get $340M IPO Suit Tossed

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 17, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT) -- Chinese cloud computing company Cloopen Group Holding Ltd. and its top brass and underwriters can't shed a proposed investor class action alleging it failed to tell investors about a "massive liability" it incurred shortly before its $340.2 million initial public offering in February 2021....

