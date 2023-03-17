Holmes Restitution Hearing Draws Autograph-Seekers

By Dorothy Atkins (March 17, 2023, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Ex-Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and prosecutors fought before a California federal judge Friday over prosecutors' $900 million restitution demand and Holmes' request to stay out of prison pending her appeal, during a trial-court hearing that drew onlookers, including one who attempted to disrupt proceedings and others who sought autographs....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS