NY Mexican Restaurants Accused Of Failing To Pay OT

By Joyce Hanson (March 17, 2023, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A pair of Mexican restaurants on Long Island has been hit in New York federal court with a lawsuit accusing them of failing to pay workers fair overtime wages even though they put in 74-hour workweeks or longer....

