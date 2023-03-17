Philly Vision Center Whistleblower Atty Escapes Conflict DQ

By James Boyle (March 17, 2023, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A federal judge ruled Friday that an attorney can continue representing his client in a whistleblower complaint, even though they were both ordered to pay damages by a state jury for wrongfully using the civil process after a federal court dismissed several of the claims....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS