Texas Firm Faces Class Suit Over Hurricane Claim Solicitation

By James Mills (March 17, 2023, 4:47 PM EDT) -- A Houston-based law firm already in trouble with Louisiana officials for claiming to represent hurricane damage victims it didn't really represent has been hit with a class action accusing it of illegal barratry connected to lawsuits following a series of hurricanes that caused billions in damage in Louisiana in 2020....

