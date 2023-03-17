Ex-NBC Exec Gets Suit Over Stalled OJ Movie Tossed

By Elliot Weld (March 17, 2023, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A suit claiming a former NBC executive duped a filmmaker into starting a project about O.J. Simpson without funding was dismissed Friday by a Manhattan federal judge, who said the latest complaint still fails to show there was a fiduciary relationship between the two men or that any statements by the executive were misleading....

