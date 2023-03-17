IT Company Wants South Asian Hiring Bias Suit Tossed

By Grace Elletson (March 17, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Information technology outsourcing company Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. urged a New Jersey federal judge Friday to toss an ex-employee's proposed class action claiming the company favored Indians and South Asians over other workers, arguing that he hadn't shown he personally had faced discrimination....

