NY Rangers' Vladimir Tarasenko Sued In Fla. Condo Remodel

By David Minsky (March 17, 2023, 10:17 PM EDT) -- A Florida residential design company has sued New Rangers hockey player Vladimir Tarasenko in state court over breach of contract involving a condominium remodel, alleging the professional athlete failed to pay nearly $105,000 towards construction on the property....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS