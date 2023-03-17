Yale Loses Bid To Take ERISA Row To Judge Instead Of Jury

By Gina Kim (March 17, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Yale University on Friday lost its bid for a bench trial in a class action alleging its $5.5 billion retirement plan featured unnecessarily high fees, after a Connecticut federal judge ruled the plaintiffs are seeking money damages, which is a legal remedy that affords them a right to a jury trial. ...

