NJ Sidelines Atty For Helping Suspended Colleague Practice

By Jake Maher (March 20, 2023, 3:24 PM EDT) -- New Jersey has benched an attorney for six months for allowing another suspended attorney to illegally practice law out of his office as a supposed file assistant for about two years, during which time he helped generate about 7% of the firm's revenue....

