DSW Stock Tipper Gets 1 Year After 'Heated' Court Debate

By Chris Villani (March 21, 2023, 8:28 PM EDT) -- An admitted Designer Shoe Warehouse insider trader was sentenced to a year and a day in prison Tuesday following an emotional four-hour hearing during which a prosecutor blasted the defendant's "despicable crime" and the defense called the government's request for a nearly four-year term "vindictive."...

