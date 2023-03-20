Citgo Sued By Ex-Exec Jailed In Venezuela For 5 Years

By Y. Peter Kang (March 20, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT) -- A former Citgo vice president has filed a $10 million suit in Texas state court accusing his former employer of conspiring with the authoritarian government of Venezuela to falsely convict him of financial crimes that were "a complete sham," and resulted in his wrongful imprisonment of nearly five years....

