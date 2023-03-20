House GOP Probes NY DA Over Possible Trump Indictment

By James Arkin (March 20, 2023, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Three House Republican committee chairs wrote to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Monday demanding testimony and documents regarding his ongoing investigation of former President Donald Trump ahead of a possible indictment related to a hush money payment made prior to the 2016 election....

