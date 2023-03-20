Valentino Wins Copyright Fight With NY Fashion Manufacturer

By Ali Sullivan (March 20, 2023, 9:58 PM EDT) -- Valentino on Monday urged a New York federal court to enforce an arbitral award against New York-based fashion designer and manufacturer Mrinalini that found that the luxury fashion house had not stolen the designer's sewing techniques, and argued instead that Mrinalini had violated Valentino's rights by registering certain swatches in its own name....

