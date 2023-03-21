Justices Reject Challenge To Wash. Tribe's New Water Deal

By Caleb Symons (March 20, 2023, 10:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down litigation in which a group of landowners near Chamokane Creek in eastern Washington had challenged a 2019 water-distribution plan, intended to benefit a local tribe, because they were left out of the negotiations....

