Feds Say No Harm In Late Wiretap Notice To Stock Tipper

By Chris Villani (March 20, 2023, 7:25 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors argued Monday that an admitted insider trader who tipped off friends to non-public information about Designer Shoe Warehouse and other companies was not harmed by finding out about a secret wiretap just days before his sentencing....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS