Justices Asked To End 'Hypothetical Jurisdiction' Circuit Split

By Jack Rodgers (March 21, 2023, 4:32 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of 4,300 Avoca, Pennsylvania, wood treatment workers on Monday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide a circuit split surrounding "hypothetical jurisdiction," a legal doctrine that the Second Circuit applied to throw out the workers' claims that law firm Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhoads LLP cost them $619 million in their previous employer's bankruptcy proceedings....

