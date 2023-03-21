GW Pharma Investors Ink $7.75M Deal In Suit Over Jazz Sale

By Bonnie Eslinger (March 21, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- GW Pharmaceuticals investors urged a California federal judge on Monday to grant preliminary approval to a $7.75 million settlement that ends their claims the British company misled shareholders to push through its $7.2 billion sale to Ireland-based Jazz Pharmaceuticals, calling it an "excellent" result....

