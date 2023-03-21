Trump Bid To End Ga. Election Probe Premature, Experts Say

By Rosie Manins (March 21, 2023, 9:38 PM EDT) -- Former President Donald Trump's attempt to shut down a criminal election interference probe in Georgia is premature, legal ethics and white collar defense experts say, noting it appears to be more of a publicity stunt than a valid request for relief....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS