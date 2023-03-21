Blunteffects Attys Want $961K For 'Exceptional' TM Case

By Mike Curley (March 21, 2023, 2:20 PM EDT) -- The maker of the Blunteffects line of air fresheners, incense sticks and sprays is asking a Georgia federal court to award $960,876 in attorney fees following a $1.9 million verdict in a trademark infringement dispute, saying the "clearly unreasonable" way the defendants litigated the case warrants such a high award....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS