Citadel Securities, Others Want Biotech Spoofing Suit Nixed

By Katryna Perera (March 21, 2023, 6:01 PM EDT) -- Several broker-dealers, including Citadel Securities LLC and Canaccord Genuity LLC, asked a New York federal judge on Monday to toss a suit accusing them of carrying out a spoofing scheme that repeatedly drove a biotechnology company's share price down, saying the case fails to allege any actionable trading or evidence of misconduct....

