NY State Can't Downsize Fee For Attys In US Steel Suit

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 21, 2023, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Levi & Korsinsky LLP will receive a $13.3 million fee for its work on an investor action against steel producer U.S. Steel, despite a request from New York state's comptroller that the presiding Pittsburgh federal judge consider a fee request half that size or smaller....

