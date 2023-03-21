ADA Suits Against CorePower Yoga, SoulCycle Both Ended

By Elaine Briseño (March 21, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A legally blind plaintiff has dropped a proposed class action against CorePower Yoga that alleged the company violated the Americans with Disabilities Act by not providing proper features that would enable visually impaired individuals to use its website, a little over a month after settling a similar suit against SoulCycle....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS