Freezer Co. Says Supplier Must Chip In On $15M Embryo Loss

By Ryan Harroff (March 21, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Freezer maker Chart Inc. took one of its suppliers to Ohio federal court Tuesday, claiming it needs to reimburse part of a $15 million verdict after one of Chart's cryopreservation tanks imploded in 2018 and destroyed or damaged human eggs and embryos stored within it....

