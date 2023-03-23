Lewis Brisbois Adds Margolis Edelstein Attys To Media Group

By James Boyle (March 23, 2023, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith expanded its media and sports practice on both coasts this week with the additions of two attorneys from Margolis Edelstein, one as a partner in the Philadelphia office and the other moving to Los Angeles as an associate....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS