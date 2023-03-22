Alaska Native Corp., Borough Back Oil Project Amid Challenge

By Ali Sullivan (March 22, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The number of defendants fighting back against environmental groups' challenge to the Willow oil and gas project in northern Alaska is expanding as an Alaska Native corporation and local borough have thrown support behind the oil drilling plans, saying their local perspective is needed in the litigation....

