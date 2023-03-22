Pot Co. Inks $2.9M Deal To End Investors' Stock Drop Suit

By Mike Curley (March 22, 2023, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors is asking a New York federal court to give the go-ahead on a $2.9 million deal to end claims that cannabis company iAnthus Capital Holdings Inc. and private equity firm Gotham Green Partners inflated iAnthus' stock price....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS