Ga. Appeals Panel Rules Auto Shop Safe From Suit Over Fall

By Peter McGuire (March 22, 2023, 5:22 PM EDT) -- An elderly Georgia man can't hold a car wash and lube shop liable for falling into one of the business' service pits because he knew the hazard was there and could have prevented his injuries, a Georgia Court of Appeals panel has ruled....

