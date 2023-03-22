Ex-NJ Municipal Judge's Discrimination Suit Is Partly Revived

By Emily Sawicki (March 22, 2023, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A former New Jersey municipal court judge who says false allegations of alcoholism led to her discriminatory firing can continue in the discovery stage of her suit against the city of Newark and various city leaders, after a state appellate court decided on Wednesday that some claims had been improperly dismissed prior to defendants' depositions....

