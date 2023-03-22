2nd Circ. Finds No Coverage For Motorcycle Rally Accident

By Shane Dilworth (March 22, 2023, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Wednesday found an insurer has no duty to defend the host of a Harley-Davidson rally in a suit stemming from a crash that occurred on the way into the event, holding that a modified auto exclusion unambiguously relieved the carrier of its obligations....

