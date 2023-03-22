Baldwin Says Publicity-Hungry Prosecutor Violated His Rights

By Phillip Bantz (March 22, 2023, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Alec Baldwin and a movie armorer said they will ask a court to dismiss the fatal "Rust" shooting case based on a series of alleged prosecutorial missteps and new evidence they say proves that a special prosecutor brought involuntary manslaughter charges against them to boost her political career....

