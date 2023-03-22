Investor Wants Twitter To Pay $3M 'Mootness' Fee In Chancery

By Rose Krebs (March 22, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- A Twitter investor whose Delaware Chancery Court suit was mooted when Elon Musk finally went through with his $44 billion purchase of the social media giant is seeking a $3 million attorney fee award, arguing his complaint was "a necessary goad to pressure Musk to complete the merger."...

